Father, 87, found dead in house after daughters spot couple in his Gqeberha home

Two suspects are under arrest in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old man in Walmer, Gqeberha, after they were spotted inside the home by his daughters.

Richard Adams was found dead after his daughters arrived to visit him at about 6.30pm on Saturday.

“On arrival at the residence, they knocked on the door with no-one answering. They became suspicious when they saw a movement in the house. They immediately contacted the 10111 centre and the Gqeberha K9 unit were the first responders,” said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Police officers gained access to the property with keys provided by Adams’ daughters.

They found a man aged 36 and a woman aged 28 in the house.

“As [officers] continued with the search inside the house, they had to force open a locked bedroom door, and that is where they found Mr Adams’ body wrapped in a blanket.”

Though he had multiple stab wounds, the cause of death will only be determined during the post mortem, said Janse van Rensburg.

“Both suspects were immediately arrested on charges of murder and the investigation is still ongoing.”

The suspects will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week once they are charged.

Share this: Tweet



