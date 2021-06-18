Port Alfred RO plant handover delayed by safety concerns after encounter with EFF

Ndlambe Municipality reported today that the planned commissioning / handing over of the 2ML seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant had been delayed after EFF members came to the plant site and argued with workers, and safety concerns following that.

In a notice from municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni, he said there was a planned meeting on June 15 between Ndlambe Municipality, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and contractor New Ground Solutions, for the purpose of commissioning / handing over the RO plant.

“While the team was preparing to proceed to site, it was reported that the EFF arrived at the RO plant site. Quality Filtrations Systems manager reported that there was a heated exchange of insults between EFF members and workers, and for the sake of employee’s safety, QFS took the decision to evacuate their employees from the site,” Dumezweni said.

“QFS has opened a case at Port Alfred police station, and the contractor is in the process of acquiring an interdict against the unauthorised persons to prevent them from accessing the site or any part of the work associated with the contract,” he said.

“As a consequence of the above, the team that was supposed to hand over the plant could not proceed to site for safety reasons. Therefore the commissioning of the RO plant will be announced once the above matter has been handled as the contractor is sceptical of going back to site due to their personal safety concerns.”

Earlier in the week the residents’ group Panic (Port Alfred and Nemato Infrastructure Concerns) reported that the EFF had shut down the RO plant.

This appeared to be connected to an incident of rape at the RO plant site on Monday night, in which a security guard is alleged to have raped his female colleague.

Police are investigating a case of rape.

Share this: Tweet



