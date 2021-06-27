SA’s third wave: 157 deaths and 17,958 new Covid-19 cases in a day

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 17,958 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, representing a 25.6% positivity rate.
Its report, issued on Saturday night, said another 157 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the pandemic to 59,778.
Gauteng accounted for the majority of new cases (63%), followed by the Western Cape (10%).
An increase of 449 hospital admissions had been reported in SA for the previous 24 hours.
TimesLIVE