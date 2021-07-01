EducationNewsLocal News Ndlambe schools in pictures By Jon Houzet - July 1, 2021 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 8 LADIES IN RED: Alexandria Christian Academy staff members painting the beach red recently. Back from left are Esme Cannon, Elmien Human, Val Hutchinson, Bernie Lategan, Marizanne Grundlingh and Gretel Olivier, with front, Lhenie Daffue, Simone Ferreira, Marne Botha and Nicole Saker HARD AT WORK: Even though it is exam time at El Shaddai Christian Academy, the teachers are still working as hard as ever marking papers. Piers Steenekamp had time for a smile THRILLED BY VISIT: The middle group children at Happy Hours Pre-primary have been learning about emergency vehicles and had a treat when one of the moms organised a ‘drive by’ by four different emergency vehicles. Due to Covid restrictions, pupils have been unable to visit any of the local emergency services, so they were delighted when the vehicles came to them – a fire truck, police van, traffic patrol car and an ambulance. ‘We would like to extend a real big appreciative shout-out to them all,’ said principal Tracy Lloyd. ‘Living in a small town like Port Alfred has so many different advantages for our children’ ON THE MARK: Peter du Plessis from Port Alfred High School shot a 50/50 at Bullseye in the recent El Shaddai Christian Academy Archery Club competition against Port Alfred High School. His total score was 282/300, making him top archer for the day PUDDING PERFECTION: Port Alfred High School matric pupils Caitlin Marais, left, and head girl Carissa le Roux proudly present their dish for assessment earlier this week. This is the last matric practical for the year THUNDERSTRUCK: During ‘show n tell’ in the Port Alfred High School Grade 2 class, Connor Venter showed off his pet hen, Thunder, who caused a bit of a ruffle YUM YUM: Sonwabise Lenya, a pupil in the Port Alfred High School Tiggers class tucked into the birthday treats provided by a classmate with great gusto BIRD BOOK: Port Alfred High School Grade 2 pupil Carl Prince produced a colourful and detailed book of birds during a recent library lesson Share this:Tweet Related