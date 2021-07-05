An exciting afternoon of boxing at Titi Jonas

Ndlambe Local Municipality and Isizwe Boxing Promotions presented five bouts of professional boxing development at the Titi Jonas Centre

Amid Level 4 (as amended) lockdown regulations, there was concern that the boxing tournament scheduled to take place last Saturday might be cancelled.

However, with only boxers and their support staff, the promoter and the media being allowed into the Tit Jonas multipurpose community centre to witness five bouts where local fighters had an opportunity to show their talent in the square ring.

The headline bout was the final one of the afternoon and took place between local lad Ndikho Madagaza and Loyiso Ngantweni who is rated number two in the country at the Mini-flyweight division.

Unfortunately, Magaza “Mini Cooper” was unable to show his best form on the day and was knocked down in the fifth round. There was no could as the referee treated it as a slip, but the punch might have been the reason that, in the sixth and final round, Magada was knocked out.

Lets hope we cn have more boxing inNDlambe in the not-too-distant future and that a full house of spectators can attend to cheer the boys on.

