Interpol red notice issued against Gupta brothers, wives to face charges in SA

The Investigating Directorate (ID) says efforts to bring the Gupta brothers and their wives back to SA to face charges have intensified, with Interpol issuing red notices for their arrest.

Red notices are issued for fugitives wanted for prosecution and are issued to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition.

The ID made this announcement on Monday after the transfer to the Bloemfontein high court for trial of the criminal case of five accused relating to procurement fraud involving R24.9m paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Nulane Investment 204.

Atul Gupta and his wife Chetali, Rajesh Gupta and his wife Arti, and three others are wanted to join the five other accused.

The case will start on September 6.