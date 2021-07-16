For décor equipment rental Xesibe Services has it all

When looking for a décor rental specialising company look no further than Xesibe Services at 10 North Street Port Alfred.

Business founder Phelokazi Xamesi said: “We are a décor equipment rental, hire and setup business. We specialise in organising events be it cooperate or private such as birthdays, showers, graduations, funerals, picnics, etc.”

Among the equipment for hire are red carpets, VIP ropes, waterproof stretch tents, cutlery and anything needed for an event.

The company’s poster further states: “We help transform your ideas into reality by creating, designing, developing and managing all aspects of your event, be it kids’ entertainment, private functions, corporate functions, parties, showers and funerals.”

Xamesi said the company provides its services in and around Port Alfred with and extra transportation fee for events outside Port Alfred. The transportation fee varies from town to town.

For further information Xamesi can be contacted on 063-015-8483 or at phelokazixamesi1@gmail.com

