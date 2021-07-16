Kenton-on-Sea Spring Picnic Festival holds online auditions

In compliance with the level 4 of the lockdown regulations, Upper Ego Experience LTD PTY is conducting auditions for Mr and Miss Kenton-on-Sea Spring Picnic Festival on its Facebook page, where participants will be reduced to ten male and ten female finalists.

From those finalists, a Mr and Miss Kenton Spring Picnic Festival will be crowned at the event set to take place on October 1 to 3.

Upper Ego Experience began online auditions on July 3, with judges being its Facebook followers with their likes, views and comments helping to select finalists. Event coordinator Vuyolwethu Nkayi said the closing date is on July 31.

Detailing the online processes and the criteria, Nkayi said: “I have 26 teams which is my target and each team sends me a photo of a model together with a together with a motivation which I will post on the page. A model will be giving a motivation why they want to be voted for and what change they hoping to see. Public supporters will vote according to this information.”

While Nkayi stated that it was a model’s responsibility to seek public support, he also appealed for public participation.

“Each model will have to mobilise as much public supporters to vote for them [their team]. The model with the most votes likes and comments on [their] post will make through to the main [event].”

He said the aim was to hold up Mr and Miss Kenton Spring Picnic Festival as positive role models.

The winners will receive a crown, sash, a R1,000 spa voucher to spoil themselves, be given task to fulfil towards the community, and become the faces for next year’s competition.

“We also give a platform to our local fashion designers to come take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their work, get exposure and assist dressing up our models for the competition,” Nkayi said.

Upper Ego Experience LTD PTY has roped in experienced models Lilitha Bolana and Jennita Gongotha as ambassadors for Mr and Miss Kenton Spring Picnic Festival. The pair have already established their names in modelling. Recently Gongongotha won two tittles, Warrior Princess and Royal Princess in the Empress South Africa 2021 competition, while Bolana went as far as being a finalist for Miss Teenager South Africa a few months ago.

