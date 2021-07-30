Crime briefs – Update July 29 2021

A brief summary of crimes reported to TotT over the last week. Please be aware that other criminal activity also took place over this period that was not reported directly to Talk of the Town.

On Monday July 19 at 11.23pm MultiSecurity received a report that water was flowing from a premises in Wharf Street. The security officer on site reported it appeared about one metre of copper pipe and a tap had been stolen. The razor wire fence around the property had not been damaged and it was unclear if the thieves had gained access to the property. The SAPS were informed.

On Wednesday July 21 Sky Alarms responded to a panic alarm from a residence in George Street where the gardener ws harassing the owner. The response officer removed the gardener from the premises.

At 8.45am on Thursday, July 22, a report was received at MultiSecurty that a break-in had occurred at a premises in Causeway. A window had been opened and the burglar had used a hook to steal a speed-point by pulling it closer to the open window. No entrance was gained and a case was opened with the SAPS.

Sky Alarms also responded to a case of copper pipe theft at a premises in Disa Street. A case was opened with the SAPS. Also, on the same day Sky Alarms also responded to an alarm from a premises in Riverside Drive for an attempted copper pipe theft. The SAPS are carrying out an investigation into this matter.

At 6.54pm on the same day a person was caught by a MultiSecurity officer sleeping at a residence in Tamarisk Street. The SAPS arrived and escorted the man away.

Both on Thursday July 22 and Friday July 23 Sky Alarms responded to harassment claims in the CBD, apparently in connection with car guards.

On Friday July 23 Sky Alarms responded to an alarm at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Albany Road. The car had skidded off the road due to the adverse weather conditions. No injuries were reported.

Sky Alarms also warned of hot-spots where suspicious activity was occurring. These are Alfred Road, Stocks Avenue and the CBD.

