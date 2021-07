Alleged riot instigator and former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on July 29 2021. He appeared on a charge of incitement to commit public violence with regards to the recent rioting and looting in South Africa. He was granted R2,000 bail and the matter was postponed to October 21 for further investigation.

