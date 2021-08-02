See the new Medolino Caravan Park where the fun begins for the whole family

Medolino Caravan Park has new owners, Johnny Young and his partner, Susan Coetzee along with Zennet and Alwyn Barnard.

Young is Zennet’s brother. Coetzee spoke with Talk of the Town to describe some of the new features the owners are bringing to Medolino.

“We want to make Medolino the community entertainment centre,” she said. “We are holding our first farmers market on Saturday and we have a lot of other exciting and community-orientated activities.”

Coetzee spoke of using Medolino as a wedding venue It can offer a complete turnkey wedding package including the venue for 150 people under a marquee, the service, photographer, catering and entertainment to make the couple’s special day even more special. The beauty of the park itself, with its rolling hills, trees and its own dam, is an ideal location for a wedding, but Coetzee said that the marque can be used for other special events.

As an ordained minister, Coetzee said her faith is the driving force in her life.

The Medolino team are currently completing a kiddies play area and then a coffee shop will follow, In the meantime, the park has 133 different bird species; a big treat for the bird watching community.

Full story in TotT, July 29 edition.

