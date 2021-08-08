New Rector for Alexandria

Saturday at St David’s Church in Bushmans River Mouth saw the institution of a new Anglican Rector, the Reverend Deon Lombard, for Alexandria that extends through Alexandria, Bushmans/Connon Rocks and Kenton-on-Sea.

Due to pandemic restrictions, only a small number of congregants could attend the ceremony which, nevertheless, went off without a hitch.

Lombard, who most recently served in Bloemfontein, has brought his family to live in the area and they said they were more than happy to obey God’s calling.

Read the story in this week’s Talk of the Town.

Share this: Tweet



