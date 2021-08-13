Two high school pupils killed after bus overturns in Eastern Cape

By
TimesLIVE
-
Two Eastern Cape pupils died when their bus overturned on the way to school.
Image: Supplied

Two high school pupils were killed when the bus in which they were travelling overturned on Friday at Mantlaneni location in Ntabankulu, in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the deceased were  pupils at Ntabankulu High. The crash happened while they were on their way to school.

“The bus had nine occupants on board. Seven other occupants, including the driver, were rushed to hospital with injuries,” said Binqose.

Two high school pupils died on Friday when the bus they were traveling in overturned.
Image: Supplied

Binqose said the driver allegedly lost control of the bus and it overturned.

“One pupil was declared dead on the scene while the other died on arrival in hospital.”

by Belinda Pheto

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply