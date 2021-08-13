Two high school pupils killed after bus overturns in Eastern Cape

Two high school pupils were killed when the bus in which they were travelling overturned on Friday at Mantlaneni location in Ntabankulu, in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the deceased were pupils at Ntabankulu High. The crash happened while they were on their way to school.

“The bus had nine occupants on board. Seven other occupants, including the driver, were rushed to hospital with injuries,” said Binqose.

Binqose said the driver allegedly lost control of the bus and it overturned.

“One pupil was declared dead on the scene while the other died on arrival in hospital.”

by Belinda Pheto

Share this: Tweet



