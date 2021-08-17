IT glitch prompts two-day shutdown of Gauteng school registrations

By
TimesLIVE
-

The 2022 online admissions website for state schools in Gauteng will shut down for 48 hours.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says technicians are working to restore the online registration system as soon as possible. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous

This is “due to an emergency fix that has to be urgently applied on the system”, the education department said on Tuesday.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Our technicians are working around the clock to resolve this emergency.”

This year the department has split the application process into two phases. Phase 1 applications are for parents and guardians whose children are currently in grade 7 at a public school in Gauteng and will be going to grade 8 in 2022.

Phase 2 applications will begin on September 13 and will focus on parents and guardians whose children will be going to grade 1 or grade 8 in 2022 but are not in a public school in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY TIMESLIVE 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply