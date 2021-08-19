Port Alfred police looking for owners of stolen cellphones

Port Alfred police are seeking the community’s help in finding the owners of suspected stolen phones that were confiscated from six male suspects who were arrested on April 24.

It is alleged that the suspects were arrested driving in an Avanza from Port Elizabeth to Port Alfred and 15 cellphones were recovered.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the police have managed to track and trace six owners of the stolen cellphones.

“Police suspect that the phones were stolen or robbed during a live music performance show that was held on April 23 at the Dockside, Summerstrand, Gqeberha,” Kinana said

He said police would like to invite anyone who lost a cellphone from this event to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Monde Ntethe with positive proof of ownership during office hours on 046-675 1113 or 071 475 2457.

by YOLANDA PALEZWENI

