Some of the tragic stories behind the 23,000 teenage pregnancies recorded in the past year

“What is being taught at schools is not being practised and it might also be landing on the laps of parents that we allowed the schools to be doing more of the parenting in terms of such issues of sex education,” said Tabane.

In her parliamentary response, Mokgethi could not say whether any arrests emanated from the pregnancies of minors (statutory rape), saying only that the information was collected and conveyed to the social development department and the police.

The police also could not immediately say how many statutory rape arrests had been opened with them during the period under review, saying only that they categorised their rape cases according to gender and not necessarily age.

Tabane suggested that either way, it was the victims who fell pregnant who bore the biggest brunt, rather than the father.

“Childhood pregnancy derails a girl child,” Tabane said.

“That girl may stay at home and not return to school … They stay home to take care of their children and after a year, feel they have been left behind and may not want to go back to school. Therefore, the vicious cycle of the girl child not entering the academic market or job market broadens and widens. That boy child has an opportunity of going back to school. He is not the one that ‘carries’ that pregnancy into school,” Tabane added.

While these pregnancies were reported at a time when the lockdown was under way, with the schooling calendar being disrupted, Tabane said this did not necessarily mean that Covid-19 was to blame but perhaps a lack of supervision.

Tabane said the fathers of the children were often related to the mother.

“We must not shy away from the fact that in some instances, it is children who have sexual intercourse child-to-child and we all know the issues as well of statutory rape. In some instances, it is incest, cousins, brothers and all that,” he said.

Murombedzi says the problem is multifaceted.

“We cannot say the law is failing, but the people who are applying the law like a health professional who knows that a 12-year-old can come in and get contraceptives. They have a duty to train and instruct that child on how to use that contraceptive,” Murombedzi said.

“We also need to look at the emotional aspect where perhaps a child is lacking love from home and finds it in the wrong, older person and at that point, they may feel they need to express their affection and get affection as well through a sexual relationship,” she added.

*Kedibone is 17. She is a pupil at a Alexandra school and has not yet gone back to school this year after she gave birth in March.

“It is tough being a mother. I thought I could do both but I am not ready or maybe I should say I am still trying to learn how to both,” Kedibone said.

The grade 11 pupil says her daughter was not planned.

“I was taking prevention but last year, I missed going to the clinic for my pills and I kept on saying, I will go, but in the end, this happened. But I don’t regret it because they say children are blessings,” she said.

The father of Kedibone’s child is 26 and does odd jobs after losing his stable job during the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

“But he supports me and the child, so I am happy,” she said.

Kedibone said it was too soon to tell whether she would be going back to school next year or perhaps she would take yet another gap year to see her daughter grow.

*Not their real names

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Naledi Shange