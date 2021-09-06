Makhosi Khoza is ActionSA’s mayoral candidate to fix ‘decaying’ eThekwini

ActionSA has announced former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza as its mayoral candidate in eThekwini, where it is contesting for power in more than 100 wards in the local government elections.

Party leader Herman Mashaba made the announcement on Monday. He promised that Khoza would shake things up in a to bid transform the city, after previously serving as the party’s chairperson in the province.

“We are proud to put forward Dr Khoza as our mayoral candidate and believe that she has what it takes to unite the people of eThekwini behind ActionSA’s vision to fix the city.

“Dr Khoza brings her tried and tested ethical leadership, competence, decades of political experience at national and local spheres of governance, and a deep desire to see eThekwini transformed into a thriving and inclusive city that allows all its residents to lead dignified and productive lives,” said Mashaba.

The party was confident it would emerge as an alternative to the people of the city in the upcoming polls. It announced that it was contesting in all the 111 wards in the city.

“There is no denying that neglect and glaring incompetence from politicians and the city’s administration have stripped residents of the opportunity to live truly dignified and productive lives,” said Mashaba. “There is a simple truth: the city of eThekwini has degenerated into a state of mismanagement, crime and grime, and crumbling service delivery. Without immediate action, residents and their loved ones will not have a safe place to call home.” The party said the city would not thrive if “the present chaos, poor planning and lawlessness continue to go unattended”, adding that an overhaul is required to clean up the city. It said it would among other things focus on: fixing inaccurate billing and investing in infrastructure;

revitalising abandoned city buildings for businesses and housing; as well as

strengthening policing. “The current political ‘leadership’ within the city has taken residents for a ride through grossly inaccurate billing to glacial turnaround times in addressing infrastructure and service delivery failures,” said Mashaba. “No city can thrive in a state of lawlessness and chaos. That is why Dr Khoza would prioritise the additional capacitation of metro policing within the city. The present decay in eThekwini can be attributed to the lax enforcement of bylaws.” TimesLIVE (TMG Digital) Nonkululeko Njilo

