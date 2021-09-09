Neighbourly Notes – 12 August 2021

IT’S day 443 of the SA National lockdown now set at an adjusted level 3. It seems many years (only 18 months) since we were out partying, socialising and making friends. Many people today, particularly the old or the infirmed, who have had no visitors and are effectively stuck at home. The elderly living in care-centres and homes may only have contact with other members of the home, and may have only spoken to family members over the telephone. But it’s not just the old or the sick, the youth have had to cope with reduced social contact, but worse, many have missed months and months of schooling. This is not something that can be easily remedied, and many businesses may consider matriculants from 2020 and 20021 as not adequately schooled having missed out on so much. But, this could be an opportunity for the youth, as those that excel during these turbulent times will undoubtedly succeed in life thereon after. THE water situation is now so far past a joke. OK it was never funny, but watching those who promised to fix the water problem doing summersaults in an attempt to mitigate their role in this debacle is amusing. How much money do we need to spend on a water solution before greater Port Alfred receives water? The provincial government (remember the Amatola RO plant?) along with our local municipality have effectively thrown money at contractors who have produced nothing. The Ndlambe Municipality appears to have a long list of contractors who have failed when attempting to provide service (specifically contractors who lay pipelines, build seawalls, fix potholes and so forth). Is this a fault of the contractor, the bid evaluation committee or the municipality? At a time when we are told to wash our hands because of Covid-19, there is no water, and some areas have not had water for months. The municipality has nothing more than a few white elephants to account for all the money they have spent on failed “solutions”. We need to get a handle on his situation as it seems totally beyond the capability of the municipality to fix the problem. You will be able to express your dissatisfaction at the polls in either three or six months’ time, if you can wait that long.

NATIONALLY, Jacob Zuma has once again found a loophole and avoided his day in court. It cannot be a coincidence that Zuma has consistently either walked out of court proceedings or simply failed to attend. This time, according to an SANDF doctor, Zuma suffered a traumatic injury last year that now requires “emergency surgery” and six-months of convalescence. Dear me, I know people who have had a limb amputated that took less than that to recover to full health. Justice must be served, and seen to be served, if the governing party expects any respect from the public in the future. It is time for serious action against all those who are proven to have looted the country.

MONEY, money, money; the economies of major countries are recovering as the pandemic in their countries peters out. However, a resurgence of cases could land us back where we were so, even in those countries (which certainly don’t include SA) it’s too early to crack open the champagne. With last year’s figures in brack 20.43 to the Pound (R22.71) and R1,732 to the Euro (R20.47). Gold is trading at $1,737.42 ($1,932.23), Platinum at $985.00 ($940.11) and Brent Crude Oil at $69.82 per barrel ($43.52)

