Diarise This – upcoming events

Thursday September 23

Book launch of Monty Roodt’s The Shining Path, a Bernie Bernard Crime Thriller (the second of the Bathurst Chronicles) – 5.30pm for 6pm at the Pig n Whistle.

Thursday September 23 to Saturday September 25

Universities Boat Race

Friday September 24 to Sunday September 26

Bathurst Wellness Weekend. Bookings 082-777-6037.

Saturday September 25

Build It Charity Golf Day in aid of the PA Soup Kitchen. Contact RPAGC on (046) 624-4796.

Sunday September 26

Bathurst Farmers Market every Sunday, come rain or shine.

Music at Bradshaw’s Mill, Bathurst. Gate opens at 1pm. Music starts at 2pm. Bring a picnic and blankets.

Saturday October 2

Medolino Caravan Park Farmers market from 9am to 3pm.

Friday October 1 to Tuesday October 5

Amanzi Challenge

Friday October 29

Hospice Fundraiser at Wyvern Club, Kingswood College, Grahamstown. Talk by Gabi Lowe. Cost R250 per ticket or R2,500 per table of 10. Time 12.30pm to 2pm.

Friday November 19

Buco Golf Day at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club.

