Diarise This – upcoming events

Thursday September 23
Book launch of Monty Roodt’s The Shining Path, a Bernie Bernard Crime Thriller (the second of the Bathurst Chronicles) – 5.30pm for 6pm at the Pig n Whistle.
Thursday September 23 to Saturday September 25
Universities Boat Race
Friday September 24 to Sunday September 26
Bathurst Wellness Weekend. Bookings 082-777-6037.
Saturday September 25
Build It Charity Golf Day in aid of the PA Soup Kitchen. Contact RPAGC on (046) 624-4796.
Sunday September 26
Bathurst Farmers Market every Sunday, come rain or shine.
Music at Bradshaw’s Mill, Bathurst. Gate opens at 1pm. Music starts at 2pm. Bring a picnic and blankets.
Saturday October 2
Medolino Caravan Park Farmers market from 9am to 3pm.
Friday October 1 to Tuesday October 5
Amanzi Challenge
Friday October 29
Hospice Fundraiser at Wyvern Club, Kingswood College, Grahamstown. Talk by Gabi Lowe. Cost R250 per ticket or R2,500 per table of 10. Time 12.30pm to 2pm.
Friday November 19
Buco Golf Day at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club.