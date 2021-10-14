Hero Motorcycles has great news for Port Alfred

If you are a motorcycle enthusiast then you’re in for a treat as Hero Port Alfred opened its doors on Monday morning selling quality motorcycles at affordable prices.

Opening the shop, situated at 88 Albany Road, owner Brian Fitzhenry told Talk of the Town that he decided to start the business here after seeing an advertisement.

From commercial bikes such as the 2021 Eco Deluxe i3S to the Hero XPulse Range, there is a motorcycle to suit just about everyone’s tastes and pockets.

There is a fully-equipped workshop, so maintaining your bike is easy and convenient. Pieter Jooste is the manager. Angelique Botha is the shop manager and is looking forward to assisting you when you visit the shop and see the wide range of motorcycles on display.

See this week’s Talk of the Town for more information, or visit the showroom at 88 Albany Road and discover Hero Motorcycles for yourself.

