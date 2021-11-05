Monday was election day – Results

A few photographs of voting stations at Memorial Hall, Station Hill, Jauka Hall and Kuyasa Secondary School on Monday. Voting was peaceful and calm, but fewer people than hoped came out to vote. The final tally gives the ANC eight of the 10 wards that were up for grabs, with the DA holding Ward 10 and capturing Ward 6.

RESULTS

With 52.61% of the vote the ANC will be the leaders of the municipality and choose a mayor. It will have eight Ward councillors (Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9), plus three proportion representative (PR) councillors, giving the party a total of 11 of the 20 seats at council.

The DA managed to capture 30.28% of the votes cast and two ward councillors (Wards 6 and 10) plus four PR councillors, giving them a total of six seats at council.

The EFF captured 14.69% of the votes giving them three PR councillors and therefore three seats at council.

The ACDP won 2.2% of the vote and ATM won just 0.22%. Neither party will be represented at council.

