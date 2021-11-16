Time to prove that ‘Port Alfred’s Got Talent’

Aspiring musician, or bands, magicians, dancers and comedians, take note that auditions for Port Alfred’s Got Talent (PAGT) will take note that will take place at Medolino Caravan Park on Saturday November 27. All proceeds will go to the Port Alfred Feral Cat Project.

Susan Coetzee of Medolino noticed that since government restrictions were implemented due to the Covid pandemic, performers had been unable to appear before larger audiences and this has stifled new talent from emerging. Coetzee wants to give an opportunity for the people in town to show off their talent to the rest of the community.

“We love the community and, at Medolino, we want to provide entertainment for the whole area,” said Coetzee who, together with her partner, Johnny Young, have comfortably settled in the community in a short space of time. Coetzee commented that she was now living her dream.

Now, this is your chance to live your dream, an opportunity to begin your journey to stardom and, even better, there will be prizes for the winning act. These will be explained in later news releases.

In addition to PAGT, November 27 is also time for the Medolino Farmers’ Market. So, while you are shopping for your favourite local produce you can drop in, watch and listen to the auditions. It is going to be a really fun and exciting weekend.

PAGT is open to all residents of the area; from Alexandria to the Fish River and inland, including Makhanda (Grahamstown). There is a registration fee of R50 per act.

See the entry form in last week’s Talk of the Town. It will be in again this week.

Fill in the form and drop it off at Medolino or the Talk of the Town offices along with the registration fee to participate in the competition and take your first steps to stardom.

Share this: Tweet



