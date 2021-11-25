Pool competition and raffle for injured biker

A week ago a beloved member of the Port Alfred community was in a near fatal motorbike accident. In true Port Alfred style the community has come together to raise funds to aid in Victor Coetzee’s medical and recovery expenses.

Guido’s Beach bar will be hosting a pool competition on December 4 with some amazing prizes up for grabs (more details to be released soon), where all funds collected will be handed over to the Coetzee family.

With the help of some amazing sponsorships from Royal St Andrews Hotel, Guido’s Beach Bar and the guys at Outdoor Focus and Kowie Bunga and a few other private donations, a raffle has also been set up for those willing to try their luck at winning a prize.

Raffle forms will be around town but if you would like a chance to enter, Guido’s will have raffle forms and contact details of those in charge.

