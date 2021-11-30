When it rains at Port Alfred Hospital, it pours

Heavy rain on Saturday leaked through the roof of Port Alfred Hospital. The rain poured onto a passage of the hospital and flowed along the floor into hospital wards. According to the information shared to Talk of the Town, the hospital’s theatre was most affected. As a result it is currently closed and operated patients were transferred to Settlers Hospital in Makhanda. Our source told us the hospital’s theatre is currently not operational until it is sterilised. We have asked provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana to respond to Talk of the Town’s queries about the matter.

Share this: Tweet



