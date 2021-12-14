Against all odds, Ndlambe Marathon hailed a success

Despite having to cancel most of the races such as the 42km marathon, 21 half-marathon, and 10km race at the 11th hour, Ndlambe Marathon Kenton-on-Sea organiser Vuyolwethu Nkayi was happy a 5km race was held.

The event started and ended at the Kenton stadium.

The 5km race was won by runner Sinethemba Njingisi, who received a medal and trophy.

Nkayi said the second and third place winners also walked away with a trophy and a medal. He said prize money had been reserved for the 42km, 21km and 10km winners, but those races did not go ahead.

Highlighting some of the setbacks he encountered, Nkayi said: “I had to postpone the first date hosting [this event] because Eastern Province Athletics wanted me to sanction the run under them. I did postpone then followed up with what was needed to sanction the run and it was sanctioned.

“Until the last minute [when] they issued that EPA letter stating I should cancel.”

Nkayi said as an organiser he had to do all it took to protect the future of Ndlambe Marathon instead of cancelling the event altogether.

EPA did not have a problem with his 5km run, so we went ahead with just that event, so he wouldn’t lose his sponsors.

He said the 5km run was a success.

“Now come next year, we will adjust all requirements to have the other races hosted in accordance to what EPA needs! As much as it was a financial loss to us but we had to issue out refunds on all the participants who entered for the cancelled races,” he said.

Nkayi said all the participants who entered for other cancelled races but participated in the 5km run had secured their entry for next year for free.

“Next year it’s going to be bigger and better!” he assured.

Nkayi expressed appreciation to the sponsors: Ultra Liquor, Pam Golding, Buco, Dr Galpin, Kenton Pharmacy, Kenton Spar, Hi-tec Security, Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture. Kariega Game Reserve, Nomawethu, Ndlambe Municipality and Sunshine Coast Tourism.

Share this: Tweet



