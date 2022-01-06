KZN police yet to find reckless Range Rover driver

The search for the elusive driver of a Range Rover who put on a show by dangerously driving through water before ending up with a partially submerged SUV is continuing.

Richards Bay police have yet to track down the man who drove recklessly at Pelican Island on New Year’s Day.

Two videos of the drama have been doing the rounds on social media.

The first video shows the Range Rover driving along the water’s edge as crowds of people in the water and on the beach cheer the driver on.

Two passengers are seen standing and waving their hands from the sunroof of the Range Rover.

In the second video a woman shows how the vehicle ended up partially submerged.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Richards Bay police were still probing the matter.

“The investigations are still under way and no arrests have been made.”

