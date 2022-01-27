Neighbourly Notes – 30 December 2021

WE wish a happy New Year to all our readers, advertisers and contributors. May 2022 be filled with many amazing memory-making moments. May the blessings of good health, good humour and good sense be with you and your family in the coming year.

HAPPY birthday greetings and best wishes to everyone celebrating this special occasion in the week ahead, especially Allan Pretorius, Ashley Gardner, Brenton Spence, Peter Charter, Steve Harris, Christopher Friderichs, Nielen Marais, Helmut Erfacher, Kyle Jacobs, Denzil Goosen, Peter Hains, Susan Kok, Bonnie Blaine, Aiden Norden, Hans Hon, Vic Goddard, Kosta Kavagias, Andrew Jones-Pjillipson, Flo Fowler, John Skilbeck, Luke Beckett, Mary McGhie, Willem Horn, Glenda Huxtable, Bradley van Zyl, Sophie Bessinger, Ryan Vermaak, Chris Shaddock, Jacques van Wyk, Justine Hulley, Devon Coetzee, Audrey Barnard, Averil Oosthuizen, James Charter, Dominicue Averbuch, Ivy Gulliford, Jo Wilmot, Vanessa Hilton-Barber, Russell Shelton, Anina Blouw.

ANOTHER business anniversary and our congratulations and wishes for more future success to Winston Vermaak ’s Colin’s Garden Service, The Wharf Street Tab, Historic Pig & Whistle.

WISHING all couples celebrating wedding anniversaries congratulations and continued happiness for many happy times ahead. Good luck to Graeme and Wanda Kelbrick, Dean and Lorraine Samuel, Chris and Cindy de Wet Steyn, Grant and Tricia Campbell.

THOUGHT for the week: “Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day”.

BEST regards as always,

The Team.

Share this: Tweet



