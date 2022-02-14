‘Serious security breach’ at basic education offices

There has been a “serious security breach” at the basic education department’s offices as parents protested about pupil placements at schools.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said staff members were injured and some of the Tshwane building’s windows were broken.

He said the building had been “invaded” and was “under attack”.

This is a developing story.

