Neighbourly Notes – 17 February 2022

THERE was a good turnout at Kelly’s Beach on Sunday for the paddle-out in tribute of the late Martin Bekker. A paddle-out is a traditional rite by surfers to honour a fellow surfer who had died or someone who was significant to the surfing community. And Bekker was such a person, having been a sponsor of surfing competitions and other water sports, starting with the Amanzi Challenge. Non-surfers also attended, forming a circle on the beach and having the opportunity to voice their appreciation of Bekker before the surfers each took a flower from a bouquet and paddled beyond the breakers where they formed a circle and went through their rite, bidding farewell to Bekker. There will be a memorial service for Bekker on Saturday at 11am at Royal St Andrews Hotel. All are welcome.

EVERYONE who travels to the Port Alfred CBD is by now well aware of the huge trench that was excavated in Main Street to be able to repair and replace blocked and broken sewerage infrastructure. Neverending blockages and raw sewage spills have been a problem in the CBD for years, negatively affecting residents and businesses alike. A previous attempt to fix the problem early last year, by bringing in a contractor from out of town, resulted in nothing but gaping holes which had to be refilled, and an uneven road surface at the Putt Bridge. It would have been nice for the municipality to alert residents about the bridge and an entire block of Main Street being closed for the current work before it started, but at least something is happening. The municipality was overly optimistic about finishing the job a week ago, as it is still a work in progress, but we hope that by the end of this current project, the sewerage is sorted and we have no more nasty, foul-smelling spills around town.

CONGRATULATIONS to everyone celebrating a special day in the week ahead, and with every best wish for many more to Don Wood, Arthur Haig, Herma Purdon, Tiffany Gudzman, Lindsay Ross, Marilyn Michau, Mandy Pretorius, Debbie Duncan, Edmund Hall, Joyce Webb, Mark Charter, Brendan Welsh, Tracy Willemse, Sue Bradfield, Sonia Nginase, Shirley Pheasant, Cole Gailey, Caitlin Bessinger, Chloe Rademan, Lisa-Jayne Bezuidenhout, Phillip Swanepoel, Ankia Hunke, Kelly van der Merwe, Josephine Goliath, Lorna Bradfield, Desmand Hand, Wesley Mcmahon, Carolyn Clarence, Wendy Clayton, Jonathan Steck, Bes Radue, Beryl Smith, Chenelle Freeman, Danielle Spaumer, Bianca Twynham, Caryn Bruyns, Jason Currie, Louise Wiggett, Drewnei Potgieter, Adele Broodryk, WimS lieker, Greg Short, Allan Nonqulo, Patrick Grafton and Belinda Van Zyl.

EVERY success for many more years to the following businesses and organisations on another anniversary, especially Adviceworx and Rocky Ridge Farm Stall.

WITH last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the rand was trading at R15.08 to the dollar (R14.47), R17.15 to the euro (R17.63) and R20.46 to the pound (R20.60). Gold was trading at $1,854.90 per fine ounce ($1,817.60), Platinum at $1,031.00 per ounce ($1,313.00) and Brent Crude at $94.45 per barrel ($62.43).

WEDDING anniversary congratulations and continued happiness to all couples celebrating this special occasion. Wishes extend to John and Lodene Pohl, Shawn and Tammy Peet, Simon and Clare du Plessis, Mark and Jacquie Kieck, Trevor and Stephanie Warner, Rob and Sami Schofield, Clive and Christine Haworth.

THOUGHT for the week: “It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow.”

BEST regards as always,

The Team

Share this: Tweet



