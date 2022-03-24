Neighbourly Notes – 24 February 2022

THE Port Alfred Post Office will be closed again from Monday February 28 for continuing rent arrears. The SA Post Office’s failure to pay rent to its landlords is a national problem. It has not paid rent to its Port Alfred landlord since June last year, hence the situation. Contact anyone you get mail or accounts from and advise them to use other means. There are several courier services in town, some of which operate nationally.

COMMUTERS on Albany Road encountered one of the biggest traffic jams in Port Alfred’s history on Wednesday morning due to a cement truck which had toppled at about 10pm on Tuesday night and blocked the road. One of the first residents on the scene was Martin Nell, who took scores of photographs and ascertained that the driver had had difficulty climbing the hill and rolled backwards till his trailer overturned. The driver and his assistant were unharmed. Crash Towing arrived to assist, and the traffic department responded at about 3am. Traffic was diverted and Albany Road remained closed for more than 12 hours after the accident. It was a major undertaking to pull the trailer upright and transfer the cement. The situation was worsened by the Putt Bridge still being closed for a sewerage repair project in Main Street and stop-and-go’s on the R67. People said it was like Johannesburg traffic.

HAPPY birthday, and may the year ahead be the best ever, to Jessica Green, Storm Gretton, Ange Hutchinson, Sheryl Ann Drennan, Andrew Dempers, Chenelle Freeman, Monica Watson, Annette Coetzee, Rita Hope, Teagan Shaddock, Angelique Botha, Danielle Spaumer, Biance Twynham, Samie Step, Jerusha Govender, Anna Byrd, Val Dugmore, Mike Hockin, Rohan Myburgh, Dan Hilpert, Jenna Henning, Jennifer Worrall, Nicole Owen, Pam Taylor, Günter Johannsen, Mauneen Charter, Kaine Charter, Orpa Westraadt, Ziyanda Bans, Jill Long, Monique Harvey, Athol Waters, Dave Tyrrell, Gordon Bunting, Glenda Kent, Stuart Vincent, Lee-Anne Sawyer Repinz, Pat Wilson, Brenda Hulley, Saskia Swart, Pieter Retief, Cyril Tyson, Ivor Gray, Ivan Schafer, Ken Butler, Elsabe Wiseman, Louise Grottsch, Trisha Van Wyk, Dominique Pattie, Lynn Coetzee, Andre van Vuuren, Natasha Pawley, Stella Reifman, Giles Shepherd, Jeremy Kohler, Peter Rinaldi and Colleen Shaw.

CONGRATULATIONS, best wishes and continued success to all businesses having an anniversary, especially to Top Carpets (Rosehill Mall), Pick n Pay Liquor (Heritage Mall), Kowie Vet Clinic (corner Southwell, Atherstone) and LP Gaz (Bathurst Street, East Bank).

WITH last year’s trading figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand is R15.02 to the Dollar (R14.60), R20.45 to the Pound (R20.68) and R17.15 to the Euro (R17.77). Gold is trading at $1,895.30 per fine ounce ($1,807.16) with platinum at $1,082.00 ($1,262.00) and Brent crude oil to $93.16 per barrel ($65.07).

WE extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Kathy van Breda who passed away recently. May cherished memories of times spent together carry you through this incredibly sad time.

HAPPY anniversary greetings and best wishes for many more to Hayden and Anneli Hanstein, Allan and Michelle Miles, Andrew and Ronel Bartlett, David and Megan Waddington, Trevor and Stephanie Warner, Tyler and Sasha-Lee Schafti, Kenny and Liz Hill.

THOUGHT for the week: “Only in quiet waters do things mirror themselves undistorted. Only in a quiet mind is adequate perception of the world .”

BEST regards as always,

The Team

