Why Chris Rock’s ‘GI Jane’ joke triggered Will Smith

Many Oscar viewers were caught off-guard by Will Smith’s reaction to a seemingly innocent joke by Chris Rock about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s short hair cut.

The joke saw Smith jump from his seat and slap Rock across the face before shouting that Rock should keep his wife’s name out of his month.

Pinkett-Smith’s hair style has a sad tale behind it. The actress has revealed that she is suffering from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.

In December she posted a video on Instagram explaining why she had shaven her head, saying: “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”