Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s where to collect your payment

People who previously applied for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant using the same number as someone else can now access their money at supermarket tills.

Previously, multiple R350 grant applications made from the same number could only be collected at a post office. However, the post office is no longer paying out the R350 grants.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi, said the agency’s payment system has been adjusted to allow beneficiaries who used a single number to apply to be able to collect their grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers and USave stores.

“Previously only approved beneficiaries with a unique mobile number could collect their grants from the contracted retailers. However, since the SA Post Office (Sapo) will no longer pay any the R350 grants from their branches, the system has been adjusted to allow even those beneficiaries who used a single number to apply to be able to collect their grant at the retailers,” he said.

How will I receive my payment?

Letsatsi said applicants who do not choose a payment method or those who provide banking details that fail verification will be provided with an account within the Postbank environment.

“It is very important for the beneficiary to have the mobile phone used to register the application with him/her as well as his/her identity document when going to collect the grant. Once the ID number is entered into the system at the cashier’s till, the one-time pin (OTP) will be sent to the registered phone number. Once this is accepted, the cash will be paid,” he said.

How I can change my payment option?

Letsatsi appealed to all beneficiaries to change their payment method to their personal bank account, saying this is the fastest and safest method to receive the grant.

Anyone who has challenges with changing the method of payment or updating the cellphone number can contact the Sassa help desk on 0800 60 10 11 or send an email to grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za

Applicants must manage the grant entirely electronically and not go to Sassa offices for assistance.

