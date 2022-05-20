The Royal St Andrew’s Hotel hosted a one of a kind arts evening, dubbed Port-Pate-Piano-Poetry-Painting-Pirouette-Petals on Saturday, May 7.

The production, in a theatre-in-the-round setup was three months in preparation, spearheaded by eight dedicated individuals. The evening showcased different artists, from poets to opera singers, dancers to floral artists. All the performers were locals.

Creative Director, Ann Green, said a conversation on a flight many years led to the idea of a ‘Port Pate Piano’: a young woman telling her about a soiree she had overseen “planted a seed which had always been in the back of my mind”.

When Covid-19 regulations were eased, “then came a beam of light when small green shoots began appearing across the world. Now was the time!” she said. Green then gathered friends and colleagues to explain her hopes of the idea and they were all roped in. They approached the Royal St Andrews Hotel management who wholeheartedly supported the project and hosted the special night.

The evening started off with Green, who was the Creative Director and Announcer of the evening, reciting John Keats’s ‘A thing of beauty’, which was followed by a creative flower arrangement: Jean, Evie and Daphne relayed the message of pillar of strength within three minutes. The trio featured throughout the evening show casing their ikebana skills, a remarkable display of artistry, and stunned the audience with their individual boats and little birds creations.

Local opera singer, Mteto Maphoyi, wowed the audience with his rendition of Nessun Dorma, hitting the high notes of the well-known tenor aria to much applause. His performance gave the audience goosebumps.

Twan Fella glittered in gold for her dance of lights belly dance, and Kyle and Carissa stunned the audience with their tango bachata.

Drama and dance teacher, Sasha Badenhorst, performed a monologue, titled Blots, which had the audience listening attentively.

The performers put on a great show and the organisers said they appreciated the audience who made the atmosphere lively.

“We want this show to be remembered as the renewal of the arts in town this year,” said Green.

