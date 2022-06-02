Jail time for traffic official who sold fake licences

An Ermelo licensing office employee who fraudulently issued learners’ and driving licences to people who were not tested has been jailed.

Sello Jerry Thomo, 50, was sentenced by the town’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday after being found guilty on 50 counts of corruption and fraud.

The sentence followed a lengthy investigation by the Hawks. Its spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said he was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for corruption of which three years were suspended for five years. For fraud, he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment. The sentences will run concurrently.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Zodwa Mokoena “applauded the phenomenal labour by the investigation team and judiciary for securing the sentence”.

Officials like Thomo, she said, are “supposed to advise the public about safety on the road by encouraging them to be tested before they receive their licences”.

She urged the public to report these types of offenders.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Share this: Tweet



