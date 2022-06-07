Santaco distances itself from national shutdown as taxi fares set to increase

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has distanced itself from having any involvement in the planning of a national shutdown on Friday or lobbying for other unions to become involved.

News of a possible national shutdown surfaced online this week as taxi fares are set to increase following the recent spike in fuel prices.

According to reports, Santaco and the National Taxi Alliance, the country’s biggest taxi associations, have lobbied for trade unions such as the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and other civic groups to join forces for a national shutdown.

Santaco national spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa told TimesLIVE there were no plans for a national shutdown as they were in talks with government regarding a viable solution following sky-rocketing petrol price increases last week.

“Santaco has never lobbied any organisation for a national shutdown, and is not planning a shutdown. However, we hold the strongest view that there’s an urgent intervention needed from government, and this despite looming taxi fare increases. The reason we will not embark on protests or a national shutdown is because not all avenues have been exhausted. We are in talks with government.”

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele did not respond to queries.

Cosatu KwaZulu-Natal secretary Edwin Mkhize said while the labour federation was genuinely concerned about the increase in fuel prices, they had not been invited to sit down at the table with Santaco.

He said they were “not aware of plans for a national shutdown”.

Taxi fares are set to increase between June and July after petrol prices soared last Wednesday. The price of 95-octane unleaded petrol rose by R2.33/l, and 93-octane unleaded petrol by R2.43/l. It costs R24.17/l for 95 unleaded and R23.94/l for 93 unleaded.

The department of mineral resources and energy announced diesel and illuminating paraffin would also increase by R1.10/l and R1.56/l respectively.

The wholesale price of diesel also reached record highs, with high-sulphur 0.05% diesel priced inland at R23.09/l and low-sulphur 0.005% at R23.23/l.

The government offered much-needed short term relief for motorists by extending the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50/l. Initially the department had announced a temporary reduction from April 6 until May 31. This was to provide short-term relief to households from rising fuel prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.

TimesLIVE

