Council approves 2022/2023 R 85 million budget

On May 31 Ndlambe Council approved 2022/2023 R85M budget presented by Ndlambe Mayor Khululwa Ncamiso at the council meeting. The R85M grant funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation is meant to address water crisis and sewage system in Ndlambe.

Mayor Ncamiso presented a budget that was followed by sharp scrutiny by the EFF outspoken PR councillor Xolisa Runeli, ANC ward 5 councillor and ward 10 councillor Nadine Enid Haynes.

Before going to the gist of the budget Ncamiso assured the council together with the gallery that the 2022/2023 Budget and Integrated Development Plan considered the input and comments of the public.

The R10 472 403.61 of the R85M of Water Service Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) is allocated for wards 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 for Thornhill Ministerial Housing project which is phase 2 link sanitation services portion as well as pump station and pumping main. Ward 6 is also allocated R 5 200 000. 00 for internal bulk sewer and reticulation at Station Hill township.

R27 002 810.65 is allocated for Thornhill Ministerial Housing Project phase 2 link sanitation services, contract 3 gravity line from provincial road to existing pump station. Ward 10 is allocated R19 840 064.35 for Thornhill Ministerial Housing Project phase link sanitation services. It further catered for contract 4 and 5 gravity sewer line from Wharf Street and overflow sump at new sewer pump station. R302 504 365.13 is allocated for upgrading of sewer system in Port Alfred phase 1 in ward 10.

Talking about rates Ncamiso said: “The increase in the various revenue categories is reflected here in the budget. As you have seen the increase in different 9 items that are in this budget. If you look at our rates are increased by 6%, waste removals are increased by 6% water tariffs increased by 6% and others.”

Ncamiso went on to say that they valued the public comments and the money paid to the municipality. She went on to say the Integrated Development Plan was for five years but would be renewed annually.

Salary increased

Well known for speaking his mind EFF councillor Runeli asked: Why are you giving so much money (R27 002 810.65) to the ward 10 in town who benefited from the past? The figure supposed to go to the township people to address the injustices of the past.”

Municipal Manager Advocate Rolly Dumezweni explained that one of the conditions of the funding from the Department of Water and Sanitation is that the municipality ensures that the RO Plant produces 5ML by getting enough sewage in town to be treated for water consumption. At the moment the RO Plant produces 3 mega litre a day.

Before succumbing to MM Dumezweni’s response Runeli asked why sewage from the township where there is high population could not be used to achieve the same goal.

“You know even though you imply that sewage from town is better than sewage from township I will be quiet because we all want water not sewage,” he said.

ANC ward 5 Mzwandile Makwayi Sweli echoed Runeli sentiments saying Bathurst has never had even the first phase that Port Alfred and other areas have. He asked that some portion of the budget be allocated for the Bathurst to do the same thing upgrading sewage. However Sweli was promised that Bathurst would be prioritised in the next budget.

On the other hand ward 10 councillor Haynes asked why residents are made to pay enough money for insufficient water service. She went as far as asking the person who signed for the approval of Quality Filtrations Systems knowing that there would not be enough sewage for the 5ML.

Dumezweni responded saying the arbitrator was already appointed looking at the contractual agreement and therefore money could be recovered if there is contractual agreement failure.

MM was also tasked with appointing the Chief Financial Officer.

