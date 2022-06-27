Five killed in crash inferno

Five people have died, their bodies burnt beyond recognition, after a head-on collision on the R72 west of Alexandria, en route to Gqeberha around 2pm on Monday 27 June 2022. Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said one of the vehicles had caught fire on impact. Two people escaped unharmed from the incident which occurred 5km beyond Alecxandria, towards Gqeberha.

Binqose said the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions: A Scania truck articulated truck, registration FRJ920L with one male occupant driver and co-driver from Alexandria and a Renault with five occupants – four adults and a child coming from Gqeberha towards Alexandria.

The occupants of the truck escaped unharmed, Binqose said.

By 5pm, Binqose said the road was still closed as investigators gathered evidence for the possible cause of the accident.

A case of culpable homicide would be opened at the Alexandria police station for further investigation, Binqose said.

