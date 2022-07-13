Enyobeni tavern owner to appear in court

The owner of the Enyobeni tavern will appear in court on 19 August facing charges relating to the selling of alcohol to underage patrons after police swooped on him on the weekend.

His arrest, as well as that of his two employees on Tuesday, came after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board opened a case against him at the Scenery Park police station last month following the tragic death of 21 youths.

On Wednesday police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest.

Kinana said: “The arrest of the 52-year-old suspect and two employees aged between 33 and 34, follows after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges in Scenery Park Police Station for contravention of the Liquor Act.

“After the opening of the case by Liquor Board, the investigators embarked on the investigation process which resulted to fines to the amount of R2,000 being issued to each of the two tavern employees, whilst summons were served to the owner for his immediate arrest and appearance in the court of law,” Kinana said.

He said the investigation also focused on alleged violation or contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act by permitting or conniving for the selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years.

“The tavern owner is expected in the East London Magistrate court on the 19th August to face the said charges. The two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the Liquor Act. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will be required to appear in the same court on the 19th August,” he said.

The cause of the death of the youths is yet to be determined. Their lifeless bodies were found lying on tables and on the floor inside the tavern on June 26.

“Forensic investigation into the cause of death… is still ongoing. As indicated earlier, at an appropriate time and conclusion of the investigation, the results will be made available to the affected families. There are no new developments at this stage,” he said.

DispatchLIVE

Share this: Tweet



