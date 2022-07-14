Vintage Galz netball team lifts Ndlambe flag high

Junior Vintage Galz netball team has established itself as a powerhouse in the Sarah Baartman District,. They are also making their mark at provincial and national level, with some players being selected for the U19 national team. The two junior teams that make up Junior VIntage Galz were recently crowned 2022 Twizza Junior Champions and runners up, respectively, in the Sarah Baartman District tournament at Port Alfred High School.

While it was team effort that saw Junior Vintage Galz walking away with a major trophy, some individual players were rewarded for their outstanding performances.

Coach Nomawethu Nganqqu was named best coach of the tournament and was further selected as the manager of the Sarah Baartman Senior Netball Team. She will travel with them to Potchefstroom in August, when the team will play in the National Spar Naviera Tournament.

An elated Nganqu said: “This year I had six girls who were selected to go to the second round for the U19 netball trials. I have one girl who is selected to play for the U19 Sarah Baartman Team – Naviera Gunn from Klipfontein location – and she is playing for my team. I am a very proud coach.”

She said there were three female players selected from Ndlambe for the U19 National Netball Tournament and two of them were from her team.

“It’s the first time Ndlambe netball players have been selected for a national competition,” she said.

“On the senior team, we have one player who lives in Alexandria but is playing for a club in Marselle called Junior Sundowns who has been selected. She is also going with me to Potchefstroom.”

Ngangqu said getting the teams to the tournament was challenging.

“We had to get funds for transport and because all my players are learners under the age of 17, they are depending on their parents’ money. But we have The Kariega Foundation, Kenton Rotary Club and owners of The Cornerstone Away shop here in Kenton who sponsored us or helped with transporting us to the tournament venues.”

