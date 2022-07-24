Brrrr … it’s snowing over parts of SA

The Drakensberg resembled a winter wonderland on Sunday morning as snow fell over some parts.
According to Snow Report SA, snow has fallen over the southern Drakensberg and Kokstad.
Snow Report predicted earlier in the week that snowfall was expected in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Lesotho.
“Low-level snow at a level reachable by ordinary vehicle is a possibility in some areas,” it said.
“In The Eastern Cape, a little over 10cm of snow is possible on the high mountain passes near Tiffindell Ski Resort and the Barkly Pass.
“Snowfalls are also possible at higher elevations in the southern Drakensberg and on Sani Pass.
“In the Western Cape, a light dusting of snow is possible on the Swartberg range near Ladismith, Oudtshoorn and De Rust.”
Resorts in the southern Drakensberg shared images of light snowfall.
TimesLIVE