Makana in DA plan to assist ailing EC councils

By ANDISA BONANI

Makana Municipality is one of 13 Eastern Cape financially distressed municipalities for which the DA in the province has devised a turnaround strategy. The sorry state of local government in those areas affects the delivery of services.

DA MPLs recently embarked on a two-week oversight visit to 13 affected municipalities to speak to their public representatives, business forums and civil society about issues affecting the people, due to maladministration.

This prompted the party to come up with ways which would assist the affected councils in turning around their situation to ensure they are able to function optimally so that services are delivered.

The municipalities they visited are Amathole, Amahlathi, OR Tambo, Enoch Mgijima, Chris Hani, Dr AB Xuma [formerly Engcobo] Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba, Makana, Sundays River Valley, Raymond Mhlaba, Ingquza Hill, and Walter Sisulu.