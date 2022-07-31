Motorist jumps into the sea to evade KZN cops

By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

A driver fleeing from police in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, jumped into the sea on Friday night and clung onto rocks to evade arrest.

A Medi Response search and rescue crew was called in but had to abandon its efforts when the man turned violent. Medi Response described him as a good swimmer.

“Last night [Friday], Medi Response search and rescue crews were activated to Clarke Bay in Ballito after reports of a person in the sea.

“On arrival, it was established that a man had allegedly been stopped at a routine police traffic roadblock when he alighted his vehicle and began running towards the ocean. It is reported the man then entered the water and proceeded to cling to rocks.