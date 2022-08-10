Send storm damage photos to Ndlambe

Request for photos

Ndlambe’s Disaster Management and Emergency Services is compiling a report on damage to infrastructure from the storm that struck in the early hours of Monday 8 August 2022.

They need photos of damage to infrastructure:

Roads

Buildings

Walls

Water or sewage pipes

Stormwater drains

Recreational areas and equipment (sports fields, libraries, clinics, halls)

Where:

Anywhere within the Ndlambe municipal area, from Alexandria through to the Fish River, up to Bathurst and surrounding areas, and everything in between.

You can help your community:

The municipality must supply evidence of damage in order to claim the disaster relief funding that will make it possible to restore roads and other infrastructure in Ndlambe that was damaged by the storm. Your photos along with a description of where the damage is will be important evidence. A location pin is a bonus but not essential.

Please send your photos to:

ffouche@ndlambe.gov.za

Please say where the photograph was taken and if possible, include a location pin.

