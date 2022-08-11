Settlers Park residents rocks their talent

Settlers Park Retirement Village hosted their inaugural talent show at the Don Powis Hall on Friday, July 29 with 170 tickets sold and a full house attending.

The money raised from the ticket sales will go to the Settlers Park Trust, which was formed to help residents who may have fallen on hard times.

Performances of the night included the Brian & the Bandits outfit, whose lead singer, Brian McLean, had come up with the idea of Settlers Park Got Talent. Other dazzling performers were Akhona Magobiyana who sang with a truly magnificent voice, before the interval and as the last act to a standing applause.

The complex’s entertainment committee has come up with new events since the Covid restrictions were lifted at the beginning of the year. “We had a dance that was a sell-out and had the people jiving and rocking like it was still the swinging sixties,” said Trevor Langley who was the MC at the talent show.

Other events the committee has coordinated this year include a concert given by The Lost Chords, a male voice choir, which was hosted on a Sunday afternoon. They plan another concert with a Christmas theme early in December. A soup evening was also hosted to get people out of their cottages and socialising.

In August, the committee is planning to host a quiz and there are regular Bridge drives that are hosted at the retirement complex. In November they will be hosting their annual craft fair. Langley said the objective of all these events is to allow people to have fun – and going by Friday night’s event, they really do!

1 of 4

Share this: Tweet



