Makhanda cops in N2 stolen bakkie bust

Two men are behind bars after they were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle near Makhanda on Saturday night 13 August 2022.

South African Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said around 11.30pm, members from Visible Policing and Highway Patrol were patrolling the N2 near Makhanda, when they noticed a blue Ford bakkie driving at high speed.

They pulled the vehicle off the road and a preliminary investigation revealed that the bakkie had been stolen in Mount Road. The two occupants were arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.

“Police detectives from the specialised Vehicle Identification and Safeguard Unit have taken over the investigation,” Nkohli said.

The two men aged 31 and 58 are due to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Monday, 15 August on a charge of possession of stolen property.

