Halala Limpopo halala! Ndavi Nokeri wins coveted Miss SA 2022 crown

Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri bested nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the coveted Miss SA title on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Tzaneen was crowned during the competition’s glitzy finale at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria.

Visibly emotional as she did her first walk after being crowned, Nokeri smiled from ear to ear as she waved to her friends, family and supporters gracefully.

While the crowd went crazy, Nokeri topped the Twitter trends list and seemed to be a firm fave for tweeps watching the pageant.

Nokeri was voted the People’s Choice and made it to the Top 5 automatically.

The model, who has a BCom degree in investment management from the University of Pretoria, said she was overwhelmed by the public’s support.

“Having the support of my province and its people means so much to me. They are the shoulders I am standing on today. I am grateful for the growth I’ve experienced throughout the Top 30 journey. I didn’t realise I would learn so much in such a short time. The workshops were empowering and have really helped us all become the best versions of ourselves. I know that I have to show up 100% every time. I am proof that even someone from a small village and humble beginnings can achieve their ambitions and show that their dreams are valid,” Nokeri said when she made the top ten earlier this year.

Along with the R1m cash that will be paid into her account, the new Miss SA will also get the keys to a serviced apartment at the prestigious Ellipse Waterfall — developed by Tricold and Attacq for the duration of her reign. The apartment, located in the heart of Waterfall City, comes fully furnished by Superbalist, with homeware from Woolworths, and blinds by Galaxy Blinds.

Miss SA 2022 will also get to drive a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan for her year-long reign.

The Miss SA runner-up, Ayanda Thabethe, will also receive a R150,000 cash prize.

All three women will have the chance to win other crowns, titles and prizes when they go on to represent SA on the global stage at the Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational pageants.

HeraldLIVE

