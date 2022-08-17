Eastern Cape artist claiming to be rightful designer of SA’s flag, takes matter to court

A Makhanda based artist who claims to be the original designer of the South African flag is taking the matter to court to fight for recognition. Vuyolwethu Sangotsha reports.

Thembani Hastings Mqhayi, 56, has filed papers in the Pretoria high court against sport, arts, & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa and the State Herald, cited as the first and second respondents respectively.

Mqhayi, who is originally from Fort Beaufort, is based in Makhanda, where he works for the department of sport, arts & culture.

The recognised designer of SA’s postapartheid flag, Fred Brownell, to whom Mqhayi claims his work was credited, died in 2019, aged 79.

Mqhayi’s spokesperson, Bandile Magibili, told DispatchLIVE that Mqhayi had resorted to the legal route after trying in vain to convince the government “to protect his intellectual property rights”.

“Minister Nathi Mthethwa, the State Herald including the state attorney were served with a notice of motion — an application to compel Mthethwa to disclose pertinent information regarding the developmental design process [in 1993-4] of the democratic national flag of SA,” Magibili said.

“In July of 2021, Thembani Hastings Mqhayi through his attorneys, Baepi Attorneys Inc, invoked the Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 [PAIA”] to the first respondent with no success in receiving the requested information.”