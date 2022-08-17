Wet and warm is the prediction for spring and summer months

“Ditto to last year’s rain” was the sentiment from the SA Aviation Weather Centre (SAWSAWC) when summarising sister organisation the SA Weather Service’s (SAWS) seasonal forecast for the spring and summer season.

“It pretty much rained almost every day last summer in the regions that typically receive rain in summer. The weather service prediction is basically a repeat of last year. Above normal rainfall,” SAWSAWC said.

According to the SAWS Seasonal Climate Watch, the south-western parts of the country will receive below-normal rainfall during early and mid-spring (August, September and October. and September, October and November) with above normal rainfall expected elsewhere.

“Late spring is expected to have above-normal rainfall countrywide, with significant rainfall expected over the north-eastern parts of the country as we move to the summer months.”

It said maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal for most of the country.

SAWS predicted the above-normal countrywide rainfall during late spring is not likely to benefit nor improve levels in water reservoirs in regions such the Eastern Cape and Limpopo that are experiencing ongoing droughts. Dams are at critical storage levelsin the Eastern Cape.

“The expected above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to exacerbate water stress in these regions.”

SAWS warned that above-normal rainfall might cause flooding and associated risks in regions susceptible to floods.

“The above-normal rainfall predicted for most parts of the country poses a risk of flash floods, especially in flood-prone regions with poor drainage systems. These conditions may increase the spread of water and vector-borne illnesses.”

On a positive note, SAWS said the above-normal rainfall expected over most parts of the summer rainfall regions during the early mid and late spring is likely to bring positive impacts for crop and livestock production.

Meanwhile, the weather site has issued a yellow warning for rain in the Western Cape as another cold front hits the Western and Northern Cape on Wednesday.

The cold front is estimated to bring about 15mm to 20mm of rainfall in these areas between Wednesday and Thursday.

In the south-western parts of the Western Cape, SAWS predicts rainfall of around 40mm to 50mm on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Alex Patrick

