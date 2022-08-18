Gogos gather for some Women’s Day pampering

Gentle exercises, massages help elderly feel healthy, cared for

Khanyisa Mabece, owner of SIMSIN Experience, invited elderly women in Port Alfred and surrounding areas to enjoy a day of activity and pampering in celebration of Women’s Month at the Titi Jonas Hall last Saturday. The celebration was anchored around promoting healthy living within their golden years.

Part of SIMSIN Experiences’s service offering is planning events with a focus on sport and health awareness.

“This is an initiative to appreciate gogos, as well as advocate for their wellness and remind them that they are still valuable in our community, as they are the custodians of our values, norms and customs,” said Mabece.

The day started off with games at the hall. “We are promoting active ageing and a healthy living approach towards old age,” she added.

After that, Hands of Gold Day Spa owner, Sunky Mbabela and her team worked their magic on the senior citizens with foot massages and 20-minute back, neck and shoulder massages. They also received spa vouchers to take home that they could redeem later at Hands of Gold.

Although the event organiser had planned to spoil 100 women, only 13 arrived. The activities went on nevertheless and the smaller group enjoyed being pampered on the day. There were delays for which Mabece apologised.

“The turnout was very low, but I had sent the invitation to the relevant stakeholders to disseminate the information,” she said.

However, she also acknowledged poor planning on her side which had contributed to the low turnout.

What was more important, however, was the message she was driving to celebrate Women’s Month. “I was promoting healthy living and saying happy Women’s Day to the grannies who are the custodians of our values and norms. Today was about celebrating them,” said Mabece.

