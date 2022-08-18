NG Kerk Alexandria celebrates Christmas in July

After a two-year wait, the Dutch Reformed Church of Alexandria had a joyful and blessed event recently with different choirs raising the rafters to mark the occasion. It ended on a high note with a mouth-watering meal, tea and coffee in the church hall.

Feeding the soul before the feast were various choirs. The Algoa@Cantando choir and Eastern Cape Youth choir under Gustel Agenbag, Alexandria UCC, a clarinet, a violin and the king of instruments, the church organ, made the occasion very special. Together with other musicians, including a keyboard player, they filled the church with their golden sounds, blessing the audience with worship.

After the Carol celebration in the church, a winter wonderland atmosphere and a variety of soups, bread and treats in the church hall warmed bodies and hearts.

Church member Melinda Wells mentioned that the Dutch Reformed Church of Alexandria had been unable to have its Winter Christmas Carol festival for two years due to Covid-19. So the event was a double joy.

